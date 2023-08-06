WILLIAMSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a local woman Saturday afternoon.
According to KSP Post 11, the accident occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of US 25W and Falls Creek Road in Whitley County.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2012 White Jeep Patriot driven by Charles L. Robinson, 68, of Corbin, pulled out of Falls Creek Road onto US 25W — entering the path of a 2013 Nissan Altima that was traveling south, driven by Sandy M. Harp, 52, of Williamsburg.
As a result of the collision, according to KSP, Florence J. Neal, 59, of Corbin, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
Harp was flown to the University of Kentucky’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries. Harp’s other passenger —Troy Harp of Corbin — was taken to Baptist Health Corbin by Whitley County EMS. Irene Robinson, a passenger in the Jeep Patriot, was also taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSP Post 11 Trooper Joseph Mallory is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office (who had arrived first on scene and requested KSP assistance), Whitley County EMS, Woodbine Fire Department, Air Evac, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
