LONDON — A Corbin woman is facing more than 100 counts in connection to a forgery and theft investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, according to an LCSO release.
Wanda L. Evans, 57, of Corbin, was arrested Friday morning in Knox County and charged with 67 counts of first-degree forgery and 42 counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $1,000 in regard to the initial complaint.
In addition, Evans was charged on a complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed charging four counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but under $10,000; and six counts of theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $1,000.
The investigation of this case was conducted with the assistance of Laurel County Sheriff’s Shift Sergeant Brett Reeves and Deputy Zach Allen as well as Knox County Sheriff’s Dep. Sam Mullins and Dep. Carl Bolton.
Evans was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center but released later Friday afternoon with an arraignment scheduled for September 19.
