CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission is preparing for a busy season this summer and planning the budget for the upcoming fiscal year of events with some events promised to be bigger and better among a couple that are no more.
The Colonel Sanders Half Marathon will no longer be an event in Corbin due to the number of participants dropping year after year, according to Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
However, it was announced organizers will try to reinstate the 10K portion into next year’s Colonel Fest event. Colonel Fest was established as a one-day event and now the celebration will be extended by an additional day.
The Moonbow EggFest has also been dissolved after eight years and replaced with the Grill and Chill competition set for September 16. The winner of the competition, which is open to the public, will advance to the World Food Championships in Dallas this November.
The popular SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit will return to Corbin this fall. The main event will be taking place at the Corbin Arena. The event was last held locally in 2021.
The Summit will bring in thousands to the area as representatives from over 60 Kentucky counties will gather in hopes to discuss the economic gap left in our Appalachian communities due to the decline of the coal industry.
“This will bring so many people to our area,” Monhollen said. “I am glad we will get to share a piece of Corbin with other Kentucky communities during the special event again.”
Corbin will also potentially get shown off to others through a unique tour taken by a tour bus throughout Kentucky called “Horses, Horse Power and Hollars.”
The Tourism Commission is working with other cities like Bowling Green and Louisville as well as tour bus agencies to make this become a reality.
“I think we have so many gems here to show off and to have others travel here and experience the beauty of our town is a big deal,” Monhollen said.
While discussing the new budget, Monhollen and the commissioners mentioned the upcoming year can be “our comeback year.”
They have increased their budget for fireworks for Independence Day and plan on investing $40,000 into Christmas decor for downtown with the main focus being new snowflake decorations for the light poles.
“These upgrades were absolutely necessary,” Monhollen said.
The discussion of a budget brought the discussion of money.
“It’s time to do something for the city of Corbin,” Monhollen said.
The board voted to withdraw $509,958 in CDs from Cumberland Valley National Bank and move it into a money market already existing.
“This money is public funds and we need to do something for the community with it,” Monhollen said, referring to the fact that CD monies are usually restricted for a set term.
Though a confirmed project has not been announced, the tourism board discussed creating a train experience at the Depot and looking into options concerning renovations.
Also discussed was the cost of the farmers market pavilion project.
“As we move forward with the pavilion project, I wish I could say that we could sustain that project out of our general funds but it’s not going to happen,” Monhollen said.
This was due to the costly change orders in the project, according to Monhollen. The funds to make up the difference will be an ongoing discussion.
“We are still in a strong financial position but we are going to have to use money we had planned to use for other projects,” she continued.
The project is over 50 percent done and is on schedule to be completed in July.
Summer Jackson, the newest appointed member of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, made her first active member appearance at Tuesday’s special-called May meeting.
Jackson has lived in downtown Corbin for the last decade and loves being active in her community.
“I love where I live. I am so happy to show Corbin off and make sure we are making the best, brightest place for everyone else to know Corbin when they see it on the map and make it a true destination,” Jackson said.
