CORBIN — “Tourism works” was the message that Maggy Monhollen had for members of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission during a special-called meeting last Friday.
“I saved the best for last,” Monhollen said as she referred commissioners to the report. “It’s with much excitement and eagerness that I share with you all the 2022 economic impact of tourism in Kentucky — proof that tourism works.”
Monhollen noted that visitor spending in 2022 has broken previous records for economic impact. Statewide visitor volume and spending increased by 8% and 16% respectively.
“Total economic impact for the state of Kentucky in terms of tourism — direct visitor spending in 2022 was $8.9 billion,” Monhollen continued. “The total economic impact of tourism was $12.9 billion in Kentucky.”
The industry sustained 91,668 jobs for the year and generated $937 million in state and local taxes.
Monhollen moved from statewide figures to those for Daniel Boone Country — the 18-county region of which the city is a part.
“We are the largest of nine tourism regions in Kentucky,” she added, noting that tourism in the region supported 3,910 jobs — generating $99.9 million in labor income and $42.6 million in state and local taxes.
The total economic impact of tourism for the region was $542.9 million.
For local figures, Monhollen used the Whitley County report for 2022 since Corbin couldn’t be separated out.
The director noted that tourism supported 783 jobs — 4.2% of the county’s overall total of jobs.
“We generated $19.05 million in labor income, $9.5 million in state and local taxes, and the total economic impact of tourism in Whitley County in 2022 was $113.47 million,” Monhollen said.
By comparison, the 2019 numbers were 741 jobs, $16.35 million in labor income, $7.75 million in taxes with overall impact of $97 million.
“Visitors spent $86.4 million in 2022 so we grew by 10.2% year over year,” Monhollen said. “Tourism works; tourism is creating economic stimulation in Kentucky, in Daniel Boone Country and Whitley County.”
To round out the Tri-County, Knox reported $23.3 million while Laurel reported $134.1 million.
In other news, board members discussed:
• upcoming plans for Christmas holiday decoration with a presentation from Daniel Mackey and Dustin Hood of Celebration Lighting.
• changes to the Farmers Market Pavilion. Monhollen reported the project is nearing completion and that she has applied to USDA for grant reimbursement for expenses but that the funding won’t be released until the pavilion has been officially turned over to the commission.
