CORBIN — The year 2023 promises to be a big one for the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, which met last week to discuss upcoming events as well as their latest audit.
Among the top priorities is to improve over last year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
“It was no secret that last year was a huge let down,” Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said. “The show did not go as intended.”
Monhollen contacted the company about the issues — which led to a shortened show — the day after the event to avoid a repeat this July, and the board has voted to increase the budget by $5,000 to ensure a spectacular event.
“The public can be pretty brutal and has been all year long,” Monhollen observed. “We don’t have a $3 million budget like our neighbors up to the north of us do but we are doing what we can with what we got.”
Corbin Tourism is planning a larger show with double the shell count and over 468 shell counts in the finale alone.
Additionally, they are also looking into adding more things for the family to do during this event.
In other news, House Bill 8 is affecting local short term rentals and transient tax, once collected quarterly, will be collected monthly.
“The state requires transient tax to be collected monthly. State law trumps local law,” Monhollen explained. “We had to make the change in our ordinance because we have to be in compliance with state law.”
Some confusion about whether short-term rental companies like airbnb and Vrbo would be collecting the tax for the city and county tourism agencies has made things a bit muddy for property owners.
Accountant Bryan Gray went over the monthly and annual financial report with the commission members.
“We have some good numbers to go over today,” he said. “Our cash position is very strong this point.”
In terms of cash flow, the current total $999,388 represents a 46 percent increase from this time last year, when they had $682,571.
The only purchase so far outside of normal expenses for the fiscal year was $44,521 used for the farmers market pavilion project.
“It was a solid December,” Gray said.
Corbin Tourism also saw a 13 percent increase from last year in restaurant tax revenue and are continuing to see the transient tax improve.
The commission received additional funds from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant in December. Outside of the grant money, their total net income for December was $5,090 for December.
Transient tax totals for the year stand at $1,391,688 — up from $896,110 in 2019.
All across the board, numbers are looking great,” Gray said.
“I think the numbers are a testament to the growth in this area,” Monhollen said. “I really think these numbers are very strong for us.”
Tom Gambrel went over the financial audit for Corbin Tourism.
“This report shows good results in the use of public money and a good financial position moving forward,” he stated.
The 2023 travel show schedule was discussed with opportunities for Corbin to be featured at shows in Chicago, Louisville, the local boat show, Indianapolis, Heartland Tour bus show, Atlanta and Nashville.
“We have an extensive marketing plan,” Monhollen noted.
Among other things discussed was approval for $250 Knox County United donation for the fishing tournament and the new Corbin travel guide — including locations where it would be available at this year.
