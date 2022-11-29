CORBIN — You can now become a certified World Food Championships judge through a food sport judging class being offered Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Corbin Public Library.
Corbin Tourism has become a gateway partner with World Food Championships (WFC), meaning that in 2023 three chefs through events hosted in Corbin will have a chance to compete in the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas.
The people who participate in the certified WFC judging class will be the ones who decide who deserves to go to Dallas.
The class will be 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Corbin Public Library, 215 Roy Kidd Avenue.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen explained that she planned to have 2023’s Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week and Burger Week as two of the events where the judges’ selection will go to the World Food Championships in Dallas. The third event will be a new event in September that will allow others throughout the state to enter as well.
“The World Food Championships is the largest competition in food sport, where culinary competitors of previous events convene for a chance at winning the ultimate food crown and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money,” its website explains.
WCF uses the E.A.T.™ methodology, the scoring system that allows any WFC entry to be judged consistently using three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste.
E.A.T. is what will be taught in the first hour of the class at the Corbin Public Library.
WCF’s CEO Mike McCloud will be the instructor to train the judges.
Then the second hour will be food tasting.
These judges who get certified in Corbin could also be official judges in Dallas.
Monhollen said she wanted to be part of the WCF because it’s a cultural opportunity.
“I’m always looking for ways to put Corbin on a higher level, a bigger level and affiliate us with national and international programs and projects and things that give us world class recognition,” she said, noting there is no other Kentucky partner for WCF.
“We’re such a foodie destination that a judging class just kind of fit with our food and culinary scene,” Monhollen said of Corbin. “And I wanted to give people an opportunity to do something they’ve never done before.”
Register for the class at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-sport-judging-class-tickets-473517061277
