CORBIN — The Corbin Tourist and Convention Commission met on Tuesday and discussed the fiscal year 2022-23 amended budget — a review for nearly $3 million dollars that will be poured into Corbin to help bring more people to the area.
“I think all our board members now have the realization how important the tourism board is to the city and the function of the city,” Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “We make really important decisions, oversee large sums of money and we have done some really awesome projects in the city.”
Much of the funding that was included in the amended budget came from grants to be used to revitalize the tourism and convention industry after it took a large hit after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We as stewards of public funds are really here to be utilizing these funds for public good and development,” the tourism director said.
Monhollen has big plans for Corbin becoming a tourist destination. She and the board have been marketing the area in new markets in other states, on Pandora radio and even been working in the tour bus market.The marketing focuses on highlights like the original KFC (Sanders Cafe and Museum), Cumberland Falls and the lake destination.
“In light of the financial report I really feel that we are back and stronger than ever after the coronavirus,” Monhollen said. “My goal this summer for the board is to revisit (the) strategic planning process where we sit down and craft a budget to hit our goals.”
However, big plans can come with big challenges. The $675,000 Farmers Market Pavilion project has again stalled after an old retaining wall has been declared as failing. The discovery has made the contractor’s delay progressing on the project until it is taken care of.
The solid brick wall is located by the medical building on the property and was once a part of a building.
“The wall is failing and it is about to any minute come down,” Monhollen explained. “The wall was not included in the scope of work. I asked the architect why it wasn’t included. They told me the wall would be there and would be fine but who knew that when they started digging concrete out they would have to remove four feet of dirt and mud. In projects, things happen. The wall must come down.”
The board discussed the contractor’s proposed solution to use Ready Rock. This would add $59,328 to the project by demolishing the old brick wall, disposing of it, furnish and install a ready rock wall and installation of a 4-feet high chainlink fence at the top of the ready rock wall to keep someone from falling between the 4-feet space between the back of the pavilion restrooms and the new ready rock wall. The board agreed to further pursue the possibilities to be able to solve the issue both timely and safely. The updates on plans are to be discussed in the next meeting.
The finish date for the Pavilion is not yet determined due to the unforeseen challenges they are facing.
