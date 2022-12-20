CORBIN — With a new year comes a big move from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
Commissioners met in special session last week, opting to move forward with a recommendation from Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen to move their office from the Corbin Center to the old L&N Railroad Depot downtown.
“The depot building is in a fantastic location,” Monhollen said. “It is super accessible, close to businesses and central.…As we continue to serve the needs of our visitors and residents alike, I think it’s important to be in the heart [of downtown].”
As members began to discuss the idea, board chair Jeannie Hensley noted that Monhollen is often downtown in her duties anyway.
“I think it’s long overdue,” member Kristin Smith opined, adding that the depot is a “destination” that can boost the office.
Monhollen agreed, noting the foot traffic surrounding the building.
“I think it would be in line with what other tourism offices are doing,” the director added.
Monhollen also discussed the artifacts currently housed in the depot and planned for eventual exhibit.
Commissioner Ish Patel asked about the possibility of keeping the current location as well but his colleagues present believed that wouldn’t be necessary.
Before the move can be completed, the board approved some minor repairs. The next step is to draft a letter notifying the Corbin Center of the impending move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.