CORBIN — Tourism commissioners, residents, and others crowded Tuesday into the empty lot which will eventually be transformed into the future Farmer’s Market Pavilion.
Maggy Monhollen, director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, proudly spoke about the project.
“There’s many that say it takes a village to raise a community,” she said. “Over the last 10 years, the Corbin Convention and Tourism Commission has been dedicated to creating a destination through brick and mortar projects that increase the quality of life for residents, attract out-of-town guests, and that stimulate the local economy and support small businesses.
“Our goal is to support existing businesses as well as to create new opportunities for economic development and growth. The Farmer’s Market Pavilion is a $600,000 project funded in part by the Whitley County Extension Office, the USDA, the Kentucky Agricultural Development fund, Hometown Bank, and the Corbin Tourism Commission.
“The project symbolizes positive growth and vitality in the city of Corbin. A permanent farmer’s market pavilion will enable the farmer’s market to act as an economic development engine and be a tool for rural development and that it will draw people into the downtown area to spend money.”
According to the Farmer’s Market Coalition, Monhollen continued, for every $1 million in revenue, direct market farms create almost 32 local jobs whereas larger wholesale growers only create 10.5 jobs. Additionally, growers selling locally create 13 full-time jobs per $1 million in revenue.
“Several of our businesses have indicated that the pavilion project will save two or more full-time permanent positions, create part-time seasonal positions, and for permanent full-time staff positions…,” Monhollen added. “By establishing a permanent farmer’s market pavilion, Corbin has the potential to brand itself as a local food destination while strengthening tourism and harnessing it as a tool for economic development. Tourists will flock to the market in order to experience the agricultural connections and buy local products. This will lead to the development of downtown attraction tours as well as the development of new attractions which then in turn leads to job creation.
“The pavilion will provide farmers and artisans with the public interaction and the repeated exposure necessary to promote their products, thereby generating an increasing demand which will result in an increase in sales. This project will give farmers, meat producers, artisans, caterers, and other vendors means that start up businesses have an opportunity to earn money and field test their products on a large audience without the risk of investing heavily in any startup infrastructure or capital overhead.”
Monhollen also paid tribute to namesake sponsor Hometown Bank for their support of the Corbin community.
“It is through our partnership that we will have a permanent structure to be enjoyed by future generations to come,” she said. “Words simply cannot express our gratitude and our indebtedness to your commitment.”
After Monhollen’s speech, everyone picked up a shovel and a hard hat, including Mayor Suzie Razmus, who was the first to break ground on the project.
“You know, this has been one of those dreams that we’ve had for quite a long time and to see it finally come to fruition and to have the partnership of Hometown Bank — which really, we could not have gotten this off the ground without them. It’s just so much hard work for Maggie to apply for this USDA grant. It’s a lot of work and a lot of perseverance. Just the way she brings all the parties together is super exciting.”
Razmus noted the project has been talked of since she became mayor, and to see it finally happen is extremely exciting for Corbin.
