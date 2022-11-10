CORBIN — The farmers market pavilion to be built in the lot across the street from Sanders Park on Main Street has taken another necessary step to come to fruition after the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission voted to approve an agreement with Hometown Bank for a $250,000 sponsorship.
The commission and bank had taken a few weeks to negotiate the terms of the contract. Ultimately on Tuesday evening during the regular meeting of the tourism commission, the members unanimously agreed to the contract contingent upon geotechnical report results.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen explained that when the contractor began work at the site of the potential future pavilion, he found the soils were holding water.
“It became apparent that there is a water table issue,” Monhollen said.
A geotechnical engineer now has to do sampling of the soils and compile a report to discuss remediation efforts, if any are possible.
If remediation is possible, then the contractor would present a change order to the commission and the commission would determine if the cost to remediate is worth the expense.
If the geotechnical engineer says there is no remediation, then the pavilion would not be able to be located there.
The geotechnical engineer should be able to begin the sampling this week.
The U-shaped building of the potential farmers market pavilion would sit across from Sanders Park in the lot behind the former Times-Tribune building. The building would have vehicle bays, storage space, men’s and women’s restrooms, and multiple washing stations so that farmers can wash vegetables or sell meat.
In addition to the $250,000 sponsorship pledge from Hometown Bank, the pavilion was awarded over $100,000 from Kentucky Agriculture Development Board, $100,000 from the USDA, $1,500 in Whitley County funds, and Corbin Tourism pledged $100,000. The cost of the pavilion is projected to be $450,000.
As far as the decision to approve the agreement with Hometown Bank, Monhollen said it was a community decision.
“It’s just a matter the fact that it’s a good project for the community, a positive partnership with a local institution that is going to benefit everybody, visitors and residents alike,” she said.
