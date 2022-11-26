LONDON — His name is familiar to sporting fans in the Tri-County area but on Saturday, a Corbin High School senior made his mark in a London event.
Connor Messer was one of 117 participants in the Turkey Trot 5K race that served as a fundraiser for the Backpack Club of Laurel County.
His five years of running track and cross country paid off — Messer was the first to complete the 3.1-mile trek along the streets of downtown London on Saturday morning, crossing the finish line at 18:33.
“I’ve been on the cross country and track team for five years. I started when I was in the 8th grade,” he said.
Messer demonstrated his true sportsmanship, waiting at the finish line to welcome the other competitors. He said while he needed the prize money of $150, he was also encouraged by the reason for the fundraiser — to raise money for the Backpack Club of Laurel County.
While most participants were well bundled for the cold temperatures of Saturday morning, Messer was one of few who braved the cold in shorts. He did, however, don a toboggan and long-sleeved T-shirt.
Sally Siler with Bimbo Bakeries USA was the organizer of Saturday’s event. The Backpack Club supplies school children with non-perishable snacks to ensure the child has some nutritious foods over a weekend. The sacks of snacks are typically sent home with school children across the county on Fridays.
Some participants adopted the theme of the race for their outfits. Kelsey Napier sported a fall-colored skirt and striped socks with a turkey figure at the top. Others had headpieces with turkeys, while one participant dressed in a turkey costume for the event.
Registration fee for the Turkey Trot was initially $30 but dropped to $20 as the race day drew closer. Regardless, Siler said she was well pleased with the turnout and participation with the event raising approximately $6,300.
