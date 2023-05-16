CORBIN — A beloved coach is getting his due upon his retirement after 30 years of coaching.
Redhounds Soccer Coach Armando Cima will be the namesake for Corbin High School’s soccer field, which is located at the primary.
In their regular meeting last Thursday evening, the Corbin Independent Board of Education approved the recommendation for the district’s ad hoc committee.
Vice-chair Carcille Burchette made the motion with a second from member Paul Taylor.
A plaque will also be installed highlighting Cima’s accomplishments. The board also discussed installing a plaque honoring Nick Denes once the renovations at Campbell Field are complete.
In other news, Assistant Superintendent Cindy Davis presented Corbin Middle School 8th grade math teacher Maggie Mahan with May’s Difference Maker Award.
Mahan has implemented “chicken nugget chats” on Wednesdays to connect with her students as well as a “Shout Out Wall” to recognize random acts of kindness.
“She’s always building a culture of belonging with students,” Davis said. “Other educators said Maggie creates an environment that makes students feel safe. She’s responsive to student needs and honors student voices in providing avenues for students to share feedback.…By building relationships with students, Maggie is helping students to love math and to love school.”
Mahan expressed appreciation to the board not only on a personal level but for recognizing Difference Makers most every month.
“It’s just affirmation that you’re following your calling and doing what you’re supposed to do,” she said.
In reviewing the monthly personnel report, board chair Todd Childers commented on the number of actions included this month. Superintendent David Cox noted that one of the few good things to have come from the Covid pandemic was the district’s development of a robust summer school program.
“Even though we’ve been in full mode for a little over a year, summer school has continued to rock and roll,” Cox said, adding that in addition to the more traditional remediation, the district is also offering enrichment opportunities for students from kindergarten through high school.
Davis added that counseling services are also being offered.
“[There’s] no cost for summer school,” she continued. “We’re offering free breakfast, free lunch, and bus transportation to any of our summer programs.”
Included in the operations items approved by the board were:
• a tentative 2023-24 budget of just over $43 million across all funds. Information from District Finance Rhonda Moore indicates that the General Fund has a budgeted contingency of $3,540,823 or 15.6%. State SEEK payments are budgeted at $14,468,646 based on estimated average daily attendance for this school year with full-day Kindergarten funding. Bond payments totaling $3,753,056 are scheduled to be made from restricted funds for 2023-2024. Moore explained that most numbers are tentative with the final budget expected to be approved this fall.
• purchase of a Food Service vehicle not to exceed $30,000.
• a $10,000 grant for the Corbin School of Innovation to participate in the Kentucky Online Learning Experience Collaborative.
• Memorandum of Agreement with Cumberland River Behavioral Health services in the upcoming school year.
• BG-1 documents for an auxiliary gym at Corbin High School, phase 2 of the football stadium renovation, and turf for the baseball/softball field.
The meeting closed with an executive session to discuss possible property acquisition or sale. No action was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.