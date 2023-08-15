CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Schools Board of Education released their annual Summative Superintendent Evaluation for 2023 after Thursday’s regular meeting. The board rated Superintendent David Cox exemplary in all areas, complimenting the Corbin Independent School District achievements under his leadership.
One notable highlighted achievement listed in the written evaluation mentioned the successful growth of the district under Cox leadership with over $120,000,000 in school construction projects since 2008. Most importantly, most of the money used for the projects were provided by state funding that could only be used for construction within the district.
“We go home with a clear conscious because all our academic affairs are in good shape,” Cox said. “All the funds we use for these type of projects are not funds we can use to operate the school system on. They are for building funds only.”
The board had only positive feedback for the superintendent for his exceptional performance.
“We have one of the longest-serving superintendents in the state,” board chairperson Todd Childers said. “We think he is doing a great job.”
With the growth of the Corbin district brings the need for increased security.
Corbin City and Corbin Board of Education are working together to make sure the Corbin campus is properly covered with Safety Resource Officers.
The board has agreed that five SROs are need to safely cover district facilities, but it started to look like they may lose one of those.
The City stepped in with the Corbin Board of Education and has agreed to create a hybrid position in which the funding will be partly provided by the city and partly by the board funds.
The officer will work 162 days for the district as an SRO and the rest of the year for the city.
“It’s a win-win for all of us and we certainly appreciate the city working with us on that,” Cox said.
The board has not forgotten about the plan to have their own police force. They have obligations to fulfill grant agreements. Once those grant agreements run out the officers will be able to be on the Corbin school district force, which is planned to happen in the future.
“We will begin to start next year with two people on our own force because their contract grant will run out,” Cox said.
The update on the new and improved Redhound football field revealed that some of the features of the facility will not be completed for the September 15 kickoff.
“We are on target to kick off on the 15th,” Cox said.
However, the kid field will not be able to completed now due to the space being the only access point for equipment. The press box renovation will also be completed at a later time.
Cox said they hope to have the kid field ready by the playoffs.
“We appreciate the patience from the community with the traffic. It’s a small area to work in, which makes things difficult,” Cox said.
