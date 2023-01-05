CORBIN — The instructional work of Rachel Johnson was recently featured in a presentation on project-based learning (PBL) at the Kentucky Association of Superintendents Conference.
Johnson is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher for middle school students at the Corbin School of Innovation.
“I’ve always been a very hands-on teacher,” Johnson said in her PBL testimonial. “After the 101 workshop, I became more intentional about the activities and projects I do with my students. How can it go beyond the standard and connect to a big idea, and respond to a larger question?”
The STEM project that Johnson’s students were working on was “Exploring the World of Special Effects.” Students in grades 6-8 explored over five weeks how technology mimics real life through special effects.
They then demonstrated the Pepper’s Ghost illusion, a technique for creating transparent ghostly images popularized by English scientist John Pepper in the 1800s, to younger peers.
To encourage innovative thinking, Johnson wrapped the project by asking her students to imagine new ways that special effects can be used in society.
Learn more about the Corbin School of Innovation by visiting www.corbininnovate.org.
