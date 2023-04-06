CORBIN — On Tuesday, the Corbin Independent Board of Education (BOE) met for a special-called meeting to accept a 21st Century grant and discuss a new position to proactively address students’ mental health and development of sense of belonging.
The $100,000 grant was approved by the board to be used for after school services.
The position being created is unique to the Corbin school district as no other school in the state currently has a team member focused on making connections with children to help combat bullying before it happens.
Currently, the school has counselors hired for the schools but they are busy reacting to big problems and the after affects of bullying.
Cynthia Davis, Deputy Superintendent, made a presentation to explain why Corbin needs a position to focus on children’s needs before traumatic experiences happen to them.
“We have counselors; we have school psychologists but they are working on a reactive side,” Davis said. “The students that need help now are so large.”
Corbin Middle School has 201 students on a case load that two counselors are working with, according to Davis.
“What is the whole group getting on the proactive side to assist with issues that arise? These counselors we have don’t have the time to come out of that realm and do this,” Davis said. “This is what I am looking for in this new position.”
Social, emotional, diversity and equity were mentioned to be areas of focus this new role would cover.
“When you talk about equity and diversity in our school system that is based on the high percentage of free or reduced lunch in the school thats the diversity and equity we are talking about rather than only just race that one might think of when they hear these words.”
However, the entire board of education was not in agreement on the details of what this position’s duties would be required or the job title the individual hired would hold.
Davis’ passion for the issue at hand was recognized by Board Chairperson Todd Childers, who struggled to make any decisions about the position.
Vice-Chair Carcille Burchett also struggled to approve the presented position as described in the meeting due to the need of properly naming the position to best reflect the duties the individual would perform.
“One thing I know for sure is that everyone in this room wants the same thing,” Superintendent David Cox said. “We want these kids to be safe, emotionally safe as well as physically safe. We want to do this in the most efficient way because we do have budgets to deal with. If that means redoing the job title. We will be glad to do this.”
Cox shared that the new job position needs to be focused on tackling the bullying problem.
“I think if we could eliminate one thing right now with a magic wand, that would be the one thing we would choose because it’s rampant everywhere, not just in our district. Social media makes it 10 times worse,” Cox said.
It was agreed after over an hour of discussion that the job description and title would be worked on but could be approved as early as the next board meeting, after which they could begin seeking applicants for the newly developed position.
The board expressed the concern to not wait until kids get to the high-school level to talk about bullying.
The next Corbin BOE meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.
