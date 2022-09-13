CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Board of Education fielded a packed agenda at their September meeting held Thursday at Corbin Primary School.
Topping that agenda was the approval of the annual summative evaluation for Superintendent David Cox.
After closing out last month’s meeting with an executive session to discuss the annual evaluation, board members approved a summative statement last week awarding Cox with “Exemplary” scores in each of the seven standards of the Superintendent Leadership Plan (strategic, instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative and influential leadership).
Board chair Kim Croley noted that the summative evaluation would be available on the district’s website.
“Our biggest discussion was around continuing and looking for even more and new ways to communicate our message to our students, to our staff, to our faculty, and to our community,” Croley added. “It takes all of us together to make our Redhound Nation what it needs to be.…
“We are blessed as a school system in all ways and we have a wonderful superintendent who puts the needs of our school system first,” she continued. “Everything he does is, as we’ve asked him to do, is for the kids — who we hire, what we do, where we go, what new technology we purchase. Everything is about the kids, and that’s as it should be.”
Board members approved the evaluation on a motion from vice-chair Todd Childers with a second from Carcille Burchette.
Following that unanimous vote, Croley moved to increase Supt. Cox’s salary by 2% and add an additional two years to his current contract. The motion was approved unanimously.
Another issue of interest for Corbin taxpayers was the setting tax rates for the 2022 collection cycle. Board officials noted that this marks the third year that there has been no increase in tax rates.
Both the tangible rate for personal property — 69.9 cents per $100 of assessed value — and the motor vehicle rate — 69.3 cents per $100 of assessed value — have remained the same “for several years,” according to Cox.
In terms of real estate, the board has decreased the rate for at least the second year in a row. The 2022 rate is 65 cents per $100 in assessed value — down from last year’s 68.5.
Supt. Cox attributed the district’s ability to decrease the property tax rate for real estate to the assessed value of properties with the district having increased by more than $56 million over the year.
Given the increased value of property, the decrease in tax rate should still garner the district roughly the same amount of property tax revenue that it received last year.
School boards always have to set their tax rates on an annual basis. New to the Corbin Independent Board of Education this year was the approval of the tax collection cycle as the district embarks on collecting the taxes themselves.
Mirroring the schedule set for by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the Corbin district will offer a 2% discount through October 31, collect the bill at face value from November 1 through December 31, assess a 5% penalty from January 1 through January 31, and a 10% penalty for any bill paid after February 1, 2023.
Answering a question from Burchette, it was noted that payments would be honored at the above rates within each collection period as long as they were postmarked by the final date for the period.
“Rhonda’s done a really good job of getting our folks ready to collect,” Supt. Cox said of Finance Officer Rhonda Moore.
The rates and collection cycle were collectively approved by the board on a motion from Childers and seconded by Stephen Mulberry.
Moore told the board that bills will be sent out on blue postcards to differentiate from other collection agencies. Childers emphasized to the public that while the bill is different, it’s not an additional bill for taxpayers; the amount is just being collected in a different manner.
In other business, board members:
• recognized second-grader Isaiah Hayes as a Student Difference Maker. Principal Travis Wilder noted that Hayes was nominated by teacher primarily because of the special interest he has taken in helping fellow students with diverse needs. Hayes led those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance.
• tabled a report from project manager David Vickers about the football field renovation.
• heard information on upcoming Steered Straight assemblies scheduled for September 28, including a community presentation that will be offered that evening at 5:30 p.m.
• accepted the Youth Center and storage building from the City of Corbin which includes property from Barbourville Street to Roy Kidd Avenue alongside Lynn Camp Creek.
• authorized Supt. David Cox to hire three additional teachers as needed.
