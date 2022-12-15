CORBIN — Members of the Corbin Independent Board of Education met in special session Monday night in the library of Corbin High School.
Among the several agenda topics discussed, the Corbin Public School Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year was presented and approved.
Superintendent David Cox stated, “I received a lot of responses back… The statute requires we send it to two parents [for review and feedback] and we sent it to eight.”
Cox also went on to mention that almost everyone, aside from two individuals, were pleased with the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The two individuals’ comments addressed Fall and Thanksgiving breaks, suggesting that Fall Break be shortened by two or three days and move those days to Thanksgiving Break, giving a week-long break at that time instead.
The superintendent made the point that most families use Fall Break for a week-long personal vacation. He [Cox] also added, “if we cut that [Fall break] down to 2-3 days, then that may not allow for those types of vacations.”
There are a couple of date shifts that can be noticed with the breaks, but they’re relatively close to the 2022-23 school calendar. Fall Break is set to last from Oct. 30 until Nov. 3, and Spring Break is set to last from Mar. 25 until Mar. 29.
Supt. Cox closed the calendar discussion by noting, “We meet our marks here; we meet our 1,062 hours. We’re good with the state on that… we can keep basically the same calendar as this year.”
The official start date for students for the 2023-24 Corbin school year is September 5 and the last day for students is May 24, 2024. Corbin High School’s 2024 Graduation is scheduled for May 26, 2024.
The meeting also served as a farewell to board chair Kim Croley, whose tenure is ending after 16 years as a member of the school board.
“Some people tend to focus on athletics or academics or the arts,” Vice-chair Todd Childers told her. “As long as it’s a Redhound, you focus on it.”
Croley was honored for being exemplary in her service and in her leadership, and was presented with a crystal keepsake containing personal notes from her colleagues.
“I’m going to miss everybody, but I’ll still come,” she said. “I’ll still take care of my babies. That doesn’t stop.”
