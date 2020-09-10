WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the City of Corbin was awarded $15,050,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” (BUILD) grant program.
Senator McConnell contacted the Assistant Secretary at DOT in support of his constituents’ competitive grant application and their efforts to increase safety and relieve congestion along US 25W.
“This major federal investment can help pave the way for new opportunities in Corbin and across Southeastern Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell. “It was a privilege to work with Mayor Suzie Razmus and other local officials to secure the highly-competitive BUILD grant. By upgrading road conditions along U.S. 25W, we can help protect families and workers, ease traffic and improve access to the nearby hospital. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I was proud to help deliver this result.”
U.S. Representative Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) said, “This grant is a testament to the vision and perseverance of Mayor Suzie Razmus and the City of Corbin. As we continue to see rapid growth in the tri-county area, this expansion will improve traffic flow and safety, streamlining work toward economic development. It’s an honor to work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on another great infrastructure project for Southeastern Kentucky.”
According to DOT, the federal funds will support reconstruction along two miles of US 25W between KY 727 to the Corbin Bypass (KY 3041). The project will involve expanding this stretch of highway to four lanes, adding turn lanes to improve traffic management, installing medians, making safety improvements and other upgrades.
“Truly this project will be transformative, not only to the citizens of Corbin, but to our entire region,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “25W is a gateway for travel and tourism as well as a crucial access point for medical care in times of need. We are so grateful to Leader McConnell, Congressman Rogers, Secretary Chao and everyone else who played a part in advancing this vitally important infrastructure improvement. In particular, I know that having Mitch McConnell as the Majority Leader of the US Senate is a huge advantage for our state, and I thank him for looking out for the needs of rural Kentucky. Supporting our community infrastructure projects helps us help ourselves as we navigate toward a brighter future in SE Kentucky.”
