CORBIN — This week Corbin Public Library welcomes a new library director to take the reins from former director, Hannah Greer, who stepped down July 16.
John Baker is a Corbin native. He went through the Corbin Independent School system, graduated from Corbin High School, and went to University of the Cumberlands where he focused on history, political science, and philosophy. He went to graduate school at The University of Kentucky for late antique studies and classics. He finished his masters in teaching education at the Cumberlands.
While Baker completed student teaching at Lexington Catholic in Lexington and worked as a substitute teacher for about a year, he then got the opportunity to become an entrepreneur in the restaurant business.
But Baker has always enjoyed libraries.
“There’s a quote, and this might not be exactly right,” Baker said, “’The nation’s libraries is a reflection on the nation’s character.’”
Baker wholeheartedly feels the importance of this sentiment even if he doesn’t remember where he heard it. As a college student and then later a father, libraries have always been somewhere he has enjoyed and felt welcome.
As an entrepreneur, Baker has owned several businesses. One of the most well known restaurants would be The Wrigley Taproom and Eatery, which he sold in 2020 just before the Covid lockdown. Baker and his wife also owned a much older business, Oui Caperie, which they ran for special events at farmer’s markets.
It was by chance that Baker found the position for library director because he craved something different. He was looking for a full-time position, and saw that the Corbin Library wanted to hire circulation desk clerks. He was considering applying when a new opportunity emerged.
“Then I saw the Director (position),” Baker explained. “And I thought, ‘you know, I’ve owned businesses. I’ve had to keep track of accounting. I’ve had to keep track of taxes.’ But also the physical building (not only as a business owner but also) as a homeowner, and all of these pre-requisites kind of wrapped up in being a library director. and I thought, there must be a million people going after that position, but not many of them are probably local to Corbin. None of them are probably bibliophiles and big research nerds like I am.”
Baker went for it, and got the offer of the job. He told his wife that night and then told his family the next day. They were shocked, because he hadn’t even told anyone that he applied for the job.
“I hate to call it a library industry, but this is the type of work I always enjoyed. Researching for a thesis or what have you-I spent a lot of time in libraries and always enjoyed the atmosphere,” said Baker.
Baker feels that the Corbin library is important to the community.
“Nowadays with these little smart devices,” he said, picking up his phone, “we think that we can pick up all the world’s knowledge with Google but the fact of the matter is that not everything is digitally available and that’s where libraries come in.” He then added, “but then when you add onto the traditional operation of a library with all of the computers and digital elements, it’s much more complete.”
Baker would like the community to think of the library as much more than just a resource than just a place to get free Wi-Fi. He has many plans for the library, building on what the previous director had in place.
“My immediate predecessor, Hannah Greer, was excellent, and she was getting the ball rolling on a lot of programs,” said Baker. He went on to also praise the director before Greer, Donna Chadwell, whose plans for the library got put on hold because of the pandemic. “We have a grant that was awarded to us during Covid that we haven’t been able to use all of yet.”
The grant Baker spoke of was the Steel-Reese Grant in the amount of $57,000. and although Baker didn’t specify any direct plans they have to use the money for, he did point out a room in the library upstairs that is currently unfinished but has a lot of potential to be converted into whatever type of space the library might need. It’s a large area that has bare floors and needs dry wall.
Baker would like to restart having programs at the library for adults and young adults in the way that the library’s kids programs have continued for those who are nine and younger — such as the Summer Reading Program, which will be ending soon.
Baker revealed that he would like to have more young adult-focused programs for kids in middle school through high school and has hired a new Young Adult Library Director to assist. While she hasn’t started yet, they have discussed possibly having role-playing, or RPG/Dungeon and Dragons, events for teens.
The library has a STEM classroom (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) which could also be utilized for the creative arts such as art and creative storytelling. There is also a 3D printer in the STEM lab that Baker would like to eventually use to teach kids the basics of design since so much can be done with 3D printers now.
Another potential program that Baker would put into place is a series of lectures on book and film adaptations aimed toward adults. The film adaptations could include Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling or Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien.
“You’ve got Phillip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep,” said Baker as an example, “that was made into Blade Runner the film and that’s one of those rare instances where people think the movie was better than the book.”
With an eye toward increasing circulation in the library, Baker would like to cycle out old books that haven’t been checked out in a while and to replace them with newer ones. Anyone in the community can also request a specific book as well. “We have a great staff here and they go through all the requests,” he said.
Baker has other program plans in the works but he doesn’t want to spoil any of them just yet.
