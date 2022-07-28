CORBIN — The newly-formed Historic Preservation Commission met this past Monday for the third time, and they are still trying to form a plan and a list of buildings they would like to include.
Once a plan is in place, the board could then begin to approach home and business owners of historic buildings.
“One of the things we would have to do is to get an ordinance together,” said Historic Preservation Commission Chairman John Baab.
Baab hoped that a local ordinance would help prevent people from gutting and/or destroying a historic building before it can go on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Commission has also turned to Williamsburg’s Historic Preservation Commission as a roadmap to how to determine and map out all of the historic buildings in Corbin. One way they could do this would be to get an aerial view of the city so they could mark the buildings they would like to add, and then to contact homeowners and business owners. Reaching out to other successful and local Historic Preservation Commissions provides invaluable guidance to help solidify any future plans.
The Corbin Historic Preservation Commission is turning also to the state.
“We need a roadmap,” said Commission member Steve Moore. “We’re going to talk to people at the Kentucky Heritage Council to get their guidance.”
The Commission plans to reach out in particular to Frankfort Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg, a former staff member of the Kentucky Heritage Council, whom the local board feels is knowledgeable in working to preserve historic buildings.
Home and business owners who agree to have their building put on the National Register of Historic Places can qualify for grants, tax credits, and low-interest loans. Available tax credits include, according to the Kentucky Heritage Council, is the Federal Historic Tax Credit which could be used toward renovations to restore any damages on historic buildings.
One potential candidate could be the Cooper Building, presented during the meeting by Commissioner Diane Mitchell. The Cooper Building is located on the northwest corner of Gordon and Main and was first purchased by the Cooper Masonic Lodge, which existed from 1892-1949. The building has since been Corbin’s City Hall (purchased in 1927), a Jail, and a fire department.
“The back portion of Tipton Law Office still contains the jail building and the bars can be seen in those windows,” noted Mitchell in her presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.