CORBIN — Preschool Center Principal Tammy Lacefield will be retiring next week after working in the Corbin school system for 28 years.
Lacefield has always been a part of Corbin Schools as she went all through school there, starting at the age of four through high school. She then went on to study at the University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University, and finally got her principalship certification at the University of the Cumberlands.
Principal Lacefield has also spent her entire 28-year-long career with the Corbin Independent School System — starting her career as a family resource coordinator, teaching, and then on to administration as an assistant principal, then soon followed with her position as principal at the Corbin Independent Preschool.
Lacefield said, “I like program planning. I like knowing I’ve designed something that is going to help kids, to specifically meet their needs.”
Not only did Lacefield spend her time as principal, but she also paved the way for children in her school by adding many different after-school programs along with gifted and talented programs.
When asked about her future, Lacefield said, “I’d like to travel and get to spend some much-needed time with my husband, kids, and parents.
“The kids are your energy,” she continued. “I’m really going to miss watching these kids grow. They are what makes it all worth it. This may sound cheesy, but I’ve had some of the best co-workers anyone could ever imagine, I’m really going to miss the relationships I’ve built with them!”
