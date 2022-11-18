CORBIN — Local authorities are seeking two men who were involved in separate thefts.
Since Thursday afternoon, the Corbin Police Department has posted two announcements via their Facebook page.
The first, posted Thursday, involves the theft of a car from the Mega Mart parking lot.
The second, posted early Friday morning, involves the theft of an iPhone 13 from an AT&T store employee.
Both posts include video images of the suspects being sought.
Anyone with information about either of these men is asked to contact the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or text a tip to 606-215-6239. You can remain anonymous.
