CORBIN — Police are investigating a double shooting that’s left both victims in critical condition in Lexington.
According to a press release from the Corbin Police Department, officers responded around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday to a call of gunshots in the area of 5th Street Road and Scuffletown Road.
Upon arrival, they found a black Chevy Equinox in a ditch on 5th Street. In a wooded area about 100 feet away, a man and woman were found — each suffering a single gunshot to the upper torso.
The victims — identified as 42-year-old Steward Peace and 41-year-old Misty Peace, both of Corbin — were airlifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center, where they remained in critical condition at press time.
Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge is leading the ongoing investigation. The department was assisted on scene by Lt. Wayne Bird and Lt. David Lassiter of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department along with Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr.
Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.