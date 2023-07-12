CORBIN — A man and woman remain in critical condition after being found with gunshot wounds Tuesday evening.
As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge gave an update on the victims in an incident that was reported through a 911 call to Whitley County where the caller reported a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and then hung up.
After investigation, officers discovered two bodies with upper-body gunshot wounds in the wooded area near the intersection of Scuffletown Road and Fifth Street in Corbin.
The victims were flown by helicopter to Lexington to receive treatment at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The situation remains an active investigation and the details on the victims have not been released currently.
Hodge reported the male and female victims are alive but remain in critical condition.
Lt. David Lassiter and Lt. Wayne Bird with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, and Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. assisted Detective Hodge at the scene.
The Times-Tribune will update the story as more information is available.
