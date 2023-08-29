WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Corbin organization is among several in Kentucky which have been awarded federal funding to help combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky.
Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network, Inc. will receive $300,000 through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program’s Overdose Response program.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced last week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will distribute nearly $3 million to eight Kentucky organizations through RCORP. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator McConnell supported funding for RCORP through the federal appropriations process.
“Substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding renewed urgency to our fight against opioid addiction,” said Senator McConnell. “Today’s funding will support several important community efforts that play a vital role in addressing the opioid crisis across the Commonwealth. Thanks to RCORP, these impactful organizations can continue to help those struggling with substance abuse get the resources they need to reclaim their health and turn their lives around.”
