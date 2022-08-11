CORBIN — Ben Brown has only been playing cornhole with his brother and father for a short time, but he has gone pro with the American Cornhole League, or ACL, after their world championship last weekend.
The 20-year-old accounting major at Eastern Kentucky University has been playing cornhole for about a year and a half.
“I like that everybody can play it,” Brown said. “At the highest levels, you’ll see 12-year-old kids slinging (cornhole bags) to 75-year-old men. It’s just really cool. Everyone can play, and play equally as good, too. There’s no skill gap whether you’re a young kid or an old man or just a guy who’s 20.”
Brown’s dad and brother were always trying to play cornhole whether it was at tailgates or at home in the back yard. Brown said, “My dad used to go to a few tournaments. When COVID hit, we had nothing to do, and cornhole is a pretty easy COVID sport to play.”
Brown continued to play and improve his skills in the months of the pandemic, but ACL tournaments were scarce. After lockdown restrictions were lifted, the tournaments started to pop up again.
This past year in the ACL College Cornhole Tournament, Brown placed second. This was a huge deal for him — he even ended up on ESPN. He is considered the #3 player in the state of Kentucky.
“One of my brother’s friends was actually a pro cornhole player at the time. He invited us in and was pretty good,” Brown said. “He was like (to Brown), ‘Hey man. You should keep practicing’.”
And Brown did just that. He kept practicing and participated in a few ACL tournaments.
Brown has been a member of the ACL for just over a year. and last week, he qualified as a professional in the ACL at their world championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
“I played pretty well in a couple of them,” Brown said. “In singles, I did really bad. I was like nervous or something. I don’t know. Sometimes you just don’t have it, and that day I didn’t have it.”
Although Brown didn’t do well in the singles, he was really there for the pro qualifiers. He hopes to do well.
There were about 850 players in total. At the end of the season, there were only 256 pros in the ACL and only 150 qualified along with 100 players who were trying to re-qualify.
Brown explained, “They split us up into two different groups of like 400 and something. You had to get into the top 100 of your group. After that they took 200 and something people from the two groups, and you had to get into the top 30 out of that 200 something. I lost my first game of the second wave, which was not good. I lost (the game) to one of the top pros.”
Brown was frustrated because that player had been trying to get back into the ACL and that seemed to have made him play harder.
“I only gave up like six points for the rest of the game. I went on an absolute tear,” he said.
Out of 200-plus players, Brown ended up in the top 32 in the tier. “It’s very intense and nerve racking,” Brown added.
The way you get into the pros in the ACL is to play four games, often called rounders, in the second wave of the game. Players play against each other randomly. After a win or loss, players are put against someone with a similar record.
“I was lucky,” said Brown. “I just so happened to beat everyone so bad. My three wins were like 21-2 and 21-0. I got in without having to do the single elimination bracket.”
So what’s next for Brown?
He’s going to the Netherlands this Friday to play in one of the first-ever ACL international cornhole tournaments. Brown found out through the ACL advertisements on the ACL’s website and through Facebook. “Somebody we play with was wanting to go and wanted a good partner. They asked me.”
Brown and his partner will be in the Netherlands for 10 days for the tournament, and he plans to continue playing for the ACL now that he has placed pro.
