CORBIN—It's official: the 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit is coming to the City of Corbin later this year.
On Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear was joined by Congressman Hal Rogers, State Senate President Robert Stivers, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, and SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall at 2nd and Main in downtown Corbin to make the announcement that Corbin would be hosting the 2021 SOAR Summit on October 13 and 14.
“Corbin is a special place, and the way your downtown has redeveloped and is welcoming new businesses and new types of businesses even is a remarkable story. So thank you, Mayor, for letting us come into your beautiful city,” Rogers said. “You have thriving restaurants, local businesses filling your storefronts and giving people exciting new opportunities right here at home.
“As we begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic in our communities, we’re laser focused on opportunities to boost our economy and create jobs,” he said, adding that Thursday’s announcement will help bring a boost to Corbin and the Tri-County area.
Rogers, along with former Governor Steve Beshear, helped to create the first ever SOAR Summit in the midst of the war on coal in the region.
“I was at that first SOAR Summit watching Congressman Rogers and my dad as a proud son for what they were trying to do,” noted Gov. Beshear.
“This SOAR Summit, coming right here to Corbin, is coming at a special time,” Beshear later added. “It’s coming at a time when this planning has a better chance to be operationalized and produce incredible quick results than ever before. It’s going to take thinking outside the box, which is what SOAR does.”
According to its website, SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky.
“The SOAR Summit is central Appalachia’s premier convening for where we gather to talk about ideas, plans, and topics important to helping Eastern Kentucky blaze a return to prosperity,” explained Hall. “For two days we forget about our home counties to celebrate our collective wins and recognize that we do have what it takes as eastern Kentuckians.”
“SOAR is the largest think-tank of our generation, bringing together leaders from a wide spectrum of industries to focus on the future of job creation, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, regional collaboration and broadband connectivity,” Rogers explained, adding the SOAR Summit has brought together 10,000 people since the first Summit in 2013.
Since its inception, the SOAR Summit has been held in Pikeville. Hall explained Thursday this was the first year that choosing the Summit’s host was selected thought a competitive bidding process.
Hall went on to say that the SOAR blueprint was forged from input and feedback from folks around Eastern Kentucky who agreed that the following seven pillars were the keys to economic revitalization in Eastern Kentucky: broadband connectivity, a 21st contrary workforce, entrepreneurship in a digital economy, healthy communities, industrial development, regional food systems, and tourism and downtown revitalization. Hall said the broadband connectivity pillar would be front and center during the 2021 Summit.
“With proper connectivity, it’s no longer required to live where we work and work where we live. Communities across rural America, especially here in Eastern Kentucky, have never been in such an advantageous position to compete with large metropolitan centers as they are now,” Hall said, before asking, “Why would anyone with the freedom to choose, not come to an Eastern Kentucky community like Corbin, which offers farm-to-table local restaurants, high-achieving public schools, world-class healthcare facilities, and a state-of-the-art entertainment arena at a lower cost of living.”
To register for this year’s event visit SOAR’s website at www.soar-ky.org.
“I want to personally invite everyone to join us this fall as we share ideas and success stories to build a brighter future from Pike to Pulaski, from Corbin to Carter County, and all in between,” Rogers said.
“Thank you SOAR, thank you Congressman Rogers, thank you Governor for coming here and supporting us,” Stiver said in conclusion. “And in Corbin, let’s either get on the train or you can stay at the Depot.”
