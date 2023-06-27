BARBOURVILLE — A local man arrested in March for attempted murder has been indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury.
David Michael Caldwell, 50, Corbin, was indicted Friday on charges of attempted murder; tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The charges stem from a March 17 incident when Knox County Deputy Sheriff Jesse Smith was dispatched to a call of a man lying on a porch asking for help.
Once on scene, Dep. Smith spoke to the male victim who stated that Caldwell had attacked him with what he believed was a hammer or instrument of some sort. This was after the two men got into an altercation in the living room, according to the victim. The deputy observed that the victim had a large laceration on his face and on his back, according to the sheriff’s release at the time.
It was determined that the victim suffered a collapsed lung and broken rib in addition to the cuts. He was initially taken to Baptist Health Corbin and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Caldwell was arrested and remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center at press time in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
Other indictments were returned against:
• Zachary Tyler Marcum, 27, Corbin — two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor by knowingly and unlawfully having in his possession matter which visually depicts a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.
• Steven Isiah Roark, 40, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first-degree fleeing or evading the police; first-degree wanton endangerment; reckless driving; second-degree fleeing or evading the police; second-degree criminal mischief; first-degree persistent felony offender; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• John Joseph Hart, 41, Corbin — first-degree bail jumping.
• Kevin Winston Simmons, 36, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randall Bays, 62, London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Stacie Marie Goley, 40, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense.
• Tanya Renee Simpson, AKA Tanya R. Davis, AKA Tanya Kinder Simpson, 48, Artemus — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to have tail lamps; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.
• Larry Wayne Simpson, 50, Barbourville — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Retha Gayle Robbins, 49, Harlan — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, (oxycodone); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone); and possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, first offense.
• Charles Brandon Disney, 37, London — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; second-degree persistent felony offender; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brandon Ray Mills, 30, Barbourville — prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; third-degree rape in the third degree (under the age of 16); and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Vernon Tommy Smith, 38, Gray — incest, under the age 18; and third-degree rape.
• Kyle Wayne Taylor, 27, Williamsburg — two counts of third-degree assault (correctional officer).
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
