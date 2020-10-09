LAUREL COUNTY -- A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for first-degree rape with the victim being under the age of 12.
Michael Rowland Hunter, age 51, of Corbin was arrested at 12:27 p.m. for the rape charge after Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint that a child had been sexually abused.
According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's office along with forensic interviews and medical examinations determined that the female child, who was 8 years old at the time of the incident, had been subjected to sexual intercourse.
Hunter was booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The Laurel County Correctional Center's website was unavailable Tuesday as it was being update so information on a court appearance was unavailable as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.