CORBIN — Much like Peter Parker isn’t known by those around him as the superhero Spider-Man, Justin Mason isn’t known by many in Corbin as an artist for the comic giant Marvel Comics.
But those in the Marvel Comics universe are already recognizing Mason as the illustrator of Spider-Punk, which was a five book mini-series that was released in April.
Now Mason, who grew up and still lives in Corbin, has taken his art into another fan favorite series — Star Wars.
The Times-Tribune featured a story about Mason in March, prior to Spider-Punk’s release, which described Mason’s love of drawing superheroes growing up. Mason even won an art contest when he was 5 years old for his portrait of Batman.
After almost giving up on his dream after graduating high school, Mason decided to give comics one more shot after meeting someone who worked for Marvel Comics at a comic book convention.
Mason had a few comic jobs here and there, but after sending samples of his work to Marvel Comics, Marvel reached out and asked him to work on Spider-Punk, a variation of Spider-Man — Mason’s favorite superhero growing up.
According to Mason, he was assigned an eight-page Star Wars story to illustrate just as a means to keep him busy after Spider-Punk.
In those eight pages, though, a new droid is introduced, which put this project over the top.
“That’s what I thought was so massive about it was they trusted me to do that when they have plenty of artists that could’ve probably done it better than I could’ve,” Mason said.
“I’m so proud to have been able to do that,” he added.
The droid’s name is AJAX and he’s going to shake up the universe.
“Meet AJAX SIGMA, a droid unlike any other. Discover his rich Star Wars-history spanning backstory and watch in terror as he reawakens with a goal that will shake the galactic landscape to its core,” an article written on AIPT Comics describes the droid.
The book that the droid is introduced in is “Star Wars Revelations” with the first issue releasing Nov. 23.
AJAX seems like he will be a big player in the upcoming stories, so there is a chance that one day the droid Mason designed could be in a Star Wars movie or TV show.
That’s not the only comic book that Mason is a part of that could wind up on the big or small screen some day. Mason’s Spider-Punk character also has that potential.
Mason said the reaction to the introduction of Spider-Punk was way better than he expected.
“They loved the art,” Mason said of those in the cult following around Spider-Man. “Marvel was really happy with it too.”
Mason said Marvel told him artists often back out after one issue, but they were impressed that Mason lasted the entire mini-series on his first project.
Mason really was able to see the impact of Spider-Punk when last month he went to New York Comic Con. While Mason went to the convention to meet some of the Marvel people so they would continue to consider him in upcoming projects, he ended up being surprised by the response to him.
“The experience was overwhelming,” he said. “So many people would come and just express their love for Spider-Punk and my art. It’s a good overwhelming. There were so many times I’d be at the table and honestly tears were coming to my eyes because people were saying such kind things.”
Mason recalled a man who came dressed as Spider-Punk and he was shaking as he met Mason because he was so nervous to meet him.
Mason said he didn’t feel like he deserved all the compliments because he’s just “some random guy” from Corbin.
“Life changing,” Mason said of the experience. Being an artist for Marvel Comics is such a hard feat to accomplish, and yet here Mason is living out his dream.
“It’s surreal to me,” he said. “Being somebody from here, it doesn’t happen every day. I’m thankful, but it’s a weird thing.”
Mason said it hasn’t been confirmed that Spider-Punk will be on the big screen, but there is much speculation.
“I know when that happens it’s going to explode his character so much more. It’d be nice if my name kinda drags along when that happens,” Mason said.
In addition to being part of some of the major series in today’s culture, like Star Wars and Spider-Man, Mason also had a comic book that he illustrates optioned to be made as a TV show. The comic book is “Rogues’ Gallery” and is published through Image Comics. It is written by Hannah Rose May, an actress.
In the description of the comic on Image Comics’ website, it calls Mason a “rising-star artist.”
Just recently it was announced actor Don Cheadle and his production company will produce the TV show alongside May and her team.
“With everything it’s been life changing, but I also have felt that I’m not worthy,” Mason said. “These experiences are so massive, it’s just surreal.”
Mason said he is so grateful for what he has been able to accomplish in living out his dream and he wants to make sure that kids living in this area know that their dreams can become a reality too.
“You just gotta do it. Don’t let somebody tell you you can’t,” he said.
He said his dream was not one typically heard of growing up in Corbin, so he almost felt like he couldn’t have that dream. But as living proof that dreams do come true, Mason wants others to know they should chase their dreams too.
And as Image Comics’ description of Mason as a “rising-star artist” alludes to, Mason is far from the end of living out his dream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.