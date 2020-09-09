WHITLEY COUNTY—One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Whitley County Tuesday evening.
The Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Cumberland Falls Highway just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a press release from KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 1991 Cadillac passenger vehicle, operated by Kristopher P. Watts, 20 years old of Corbin and his passengers Jace E. Maiden, 19 of Lily, and Hunter Simpson, 18, of London collided with a 2020 KIA passenger vehicle operated by Speed M. Tye, 53 of Corbin.
As a result of the collision and his injuries Tye was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. Watts was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Corbin. Watts’s passengers both Maiden and Simpson were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision.
KSP Post 11, Detective Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation.
Larkey was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Fire Department, Woodbine Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, PH-I Air Medical, Air Evac Lifeteam and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.