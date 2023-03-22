BARBOURVILLE — A Corbin man was arrested Friday on charges including attempted murder following a reported altercation in Knox County.
David Michael Caldwell, 52, has been charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, and public intoxication, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident that began early Friday morning when Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith was dispatched to a call of a man lying on a porch asking for help.
Once on scene, Dep. Smith spoke to the male victim who stated that Caldwell had attacked him with what he believed was a hammer or instrument of some sort. This was after the two men got into an altercation in the living room, according to the victim. The deputy observed that the victim had a large laceration on his face and on his back, according to the sheriff’s release.
It was determined that the victim, who was not identified, suffered a collapsed lung and broken rib in addition to the cuts. He was initially taken to Baptist Health Corbin and then on to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Caldwell was arrested and remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center at press time in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.