SOUTH LAUREL — A Corbin man was arrested over the weekend on a Harlan County indictment from 2021.
Charles Allen, 35, is facing charges of second-degree strangulation, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Deputies Wes Brown and Skylar McFarland arrested Allen off Pine Grove Road around three miles south of London.
Allen was initially lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and released on Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.
