LONDON — A Corbin man was arrested last Wednesday around 1:28 p.m., according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, after attempting to evade an arrest.
Randolph F. Sizemore, 38, of Corbin was arrested off West Pine Hill Road about seven miles west of London after the police gathered information on the whereabouts of a man who had attempted to flee from deputies earlier that day in a vehicle.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and several deputies arrived at the property, according to the release, where they determined Sizemore was hiding in the attic area of the garage. After determining that Sizemore was a parole violator and wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, investigators gave commands for Sizemore to exit the garage, yet he reportedly refused.
Root along with his deputies and detectives entered into the attic in the garage and found Sizemore hiding in the rear where he was taken into custody. He was found with a 9 MM Smith & Wesson pistol.
Sizemore has been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police — on foot, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. Sizemore was also wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board violation warrant that charged him with absconding police supervision as well as failure to complete treatment for substance abuse on a previous conviction from the Laurel County Circuit Court for charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Sizemore also had a Laurel District warrant charging him with theft by unlawful taking — automobile, custodial interference, and fourth-degree assault charge as well as a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Along with Sheriff Root, assisting deputies and detectives were Major Chuck Johnson, Captain Robbie Grimes, Lieutenant Chris Edwards, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Jake Miller, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Allen Turner.
Dep. Turner is the case officer continuing the investigation.
Sizemore remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center as of press time. He is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court for a preliminary hearing today (Tuesday).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.