CORBIN — A 73-year-old Corbin man was arrested Wednesday night on charges of attempted kidnapping of a minor and promoting human trafficking of a minor.
Ronnie Helton was booked in Whitley County Detention Center at 9:52 p.m. and is set for arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday.
He was arrested by Corbin Police Department.
According to information from the family posted via Facebook, a toddler boy was playing in the yard of his house on Gordon Hill in Corbin. The family said Helton grabbed the boy's arm and tried to take him, but the boy's grandmother and her boyfriend yelled at him and ran towards him.
The post said that Helton then offered them $1,000 for the boy.
The boy's grandmother got a description of the vehicle and a license plate number and Corbin Police Department arrested Helton later Wednesday evening.
This story will be updated.
