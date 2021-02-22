CORBIN — A Corbin man was arrested after shots were fired during a domestic dispute on Sunday at a residence on Dogwood Trace in Corbin.
Todd Thornsbury, 49, was arrested for first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree strangulation.
Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Thornsbury became combative during the arrest and was then charged with resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. Knox County Sheriff Deputies Bobby Jones and Jesse Smith were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with shots fired at the residence on Dogwood Trace in Corbin. After arriving at the residence, the deputies learned that Thornsbury had fired a weapon into the floor next to his girlfriend and had strangled her, according to the press release.
Thornsbury was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
