SOUTH LAUREL — A Corbin man has been arraigned in connection to the armed robbery of Community Trust Bank on Tuesday.
A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday in Laurel District Court on behalf of Shawn Martin Fox, 35, of Gooden Lane. Fox has been charged with first-degree robbery in the incident, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Money and a pistol were recovered during the investigation, according to authorities.
The suspect initially fled the scene but through teamwork involving several agencies, it only took an hour and a half to apprehend Fox at the edge of Knox County.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank on U.S. 25 (Cumberland Parkway), armed with a gun, and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a red Honda Civic.
Information was developed that Fox had changed clothing and left the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith located the truck hidden behind a residence on Moore Hill Road, at the edge of the Knox County line.
Law enforcement officials — including Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Police Department and Kentucky State Police — surrounded the residence, while the Knox County EMS was on standby at a close distance.
Fox was called out by law enforcement, surrendering himself shortly after without incident. He was taken to the Laurel Sheriff’s Office to be questioned by law enforcement officials, including the FBI. London Police Detectives Danny Robinson and Ashley Taylor assisted in the investigation and interviews.
Laurel Sheriff John Root credited the cooperation and teamwork of all involved in the investigation and arrest, which resulted in no injuries to anyone involved in the holdup and the arrest.
At press time, Fox remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.
