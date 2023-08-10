MANCHESTER — The man charged with murder in connection with the February death of a 3-year-old in Whitley County, has been indicted in Clay County on a separate murder charge in connection with another child’s death.
Jordan Blake Taylor, 23, of Corbin, is facing local charges of murder, first-degree strangulation and first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 year of age.
He is now scheduled to be arraigned August 28 on one count of murder after being indicted earlier this month by a Clay County grand jury in connection to the July 2020 death of a six-month-old there. The new indictment accuses him of smothering that baby.
At press time, Taylor remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. After appearing Whitley Circuit Court on Monday, where it was ordered he would provide a hair sample for DNA testing, he is next scheduled to appear for status hearing on December 4.
