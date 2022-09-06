CORBIN — The Corbin Public Library has hired a new Teen Services Coordinator and Social Media Specialist, Leah White.
White began her position at the library last month on August 1 — having originally applied as a circulation desk clerk.
“I got to talking to Hannah at the library,” said White in reference to the previous library director, Hannah Greer. “Then a position opened up that fit my skills more, and that’s the position I have now.”
John Baker, the current Corbin Library Director, hired White but was not yet ready to reveal the news at the time of his takeover as the new director. Along with being the new Teen Services Coordinator, White is also doing newsletters as well as managing the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has yet to check Twitter, although she would like to work on that as well.
A Knott County native, White moved to Williamsburg after high school, where she went to the University of the Cumberlands and received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. She worked at UC for four years in University Housing, where she eventually became the Area Coordinator and developed programs for the students who lived on campus.
“I did programming in the residence halls like craft nights and movie nights,” said White. “I then helped planning out bigger events for the on-campus students like Casino Night this past spring. Casino Night was attended by around 400 students.”
White is excited for the change of pace with her new position at the Corbin Public Library.
“I was a big reader when I was in high school. My parents really instilled a love of reading in me,” she continued. “One of my favorite series in high school was the Eragon series.”
That series — The Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini — is comprised of four books; Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance.
White added, “I just loved those books. As soon as a new one was released, I was like, ‘I need that book.’”
White is currently reading the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling and is about to start Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, though she has seen the movies.
As for teen programs at the library, White would like to start craft nights, a book club, and teen trivia nights. Her hope for one of the programs, a book discussion, is to start with {em}Walk 2 Moons by Sharon Creech.
“I realize that with teens, especially in this area, they’re involved in a lot of things, which is awesome, because there’s so many programs,” said White. “My big goal for the next couple of months is to just figure out what teens want.
“If I can say anything to the people of Corbin, I think it’s that I think all of us here at the library are really excited to restart,” she said in reference to the library’s shut down during the pandemic. “We have a beautiful facility and everyone is really passionate about reading and learning.”
