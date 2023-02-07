CORBIN — The Corbin Independent School is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $25,000 in grant funds from the CDC Office.
The Youth Empowerment Program is designed to strengthen youth and community leaders’ capacity to plan, implement and evaluate activities that address the structural barriers to adolescent health in their community by improving the vital conditions for health and wellbeing.
A minimum of three student-driven projects will be focused on mental and physical health wellness in the Corbin community.
For more information, please contact Mark Daniels at 606-528-1303 or at mark.daniels@corbin.kyschools.us.
