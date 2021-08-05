CORBIN — Corbin Independent School District updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday evening in a special-called Board of Education meeting. The district said it would recommend students, staff and visitors follow the governmental guidelines on masks and COVID-19 safety.
The decision of whether to follow the recommendations will be left to the discretion of the individual or the parents/guardians, a handout given at the meeting stated.
The district recommended that students, staff and visitors follow the Team Kentucky, Kentucky Public Health and Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services guidelines from July 29 that say:
- masks are recommended for all persons indoors;
- masks should be used on public transportation;
- physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended indoors where not everyone is fully vaccinated;
- physical distancing of at least 6 feet is recommended between any unvaccinated persons;
- persons with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and persons who test positive should self-isolate away from school for 10 days; and
- COVID-19 vaccinations are promoted and encouraged.
The full guidance recommendations can be found here.
