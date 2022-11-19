CORBIN — Corbin Independent Schools were recognized for keeping their workers safe recently.
The school district was one of 28 Kentucky organizations to receive the Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Destiny Award. This is the third consecutive year for the district to receive this award.
The Destiny Award is presented to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.”
The award symbolizes what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety. Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations, the release on the KEMI website states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.