Through August 22, you have the opportunity to vote for the city of Corbin as a “Top Adventure Town” to be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says Blue Ridge Outdoors editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re excited for our readers to help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, is excited too, telling the Times-Tribune, “I am honored that Corbin has been nominated for Top Adventure Town in the small town category!”
“Small Town” — for populations between 3,001 and 16,000) is one of four categories in which nominees throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast can compete.
Each category features 25 nominated cities for a total of 100. Should Corbin garner enough votes, it will advance to Round 2 of voting between August 23 and 29. The nominees will be further whittled down in Round 3 between August 30 and September 6.
The final four winning towns in the 12th annual contest will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
You can vote online by visiting www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns.
Monhollen added, “We would like to encourage everyone to cast a vote for us so that we can win this prestigious title!”
