CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Board of Education met for a special-called meeting at Corbin Middle School on Monday. Celebration was in order for eight individuals retiring in the school district.
Todd Childers, Board Chair, opened the meeting with a statement. “It’s an exciting time but also a bittersweet time for us because we are losing some very valuable and important people to us who have served the district so well for many, many years,” he said.
Each retiree was presented with either a laptop computer or new rocking chair as a small token of the Board of Education’s appreciation for the time devoted to the district over the years. Each retiree got to take a moment while the board and those in attendance reflected on the highlights of their career.
Two individuals John Benton, head custodian at Corbin Elementary, and Phyllis Vannorstran, bus monitor for the district, were unable to join the celebration but sent word they are enjoying their retirement.
“John is not here,” Superintendent David Cox commented. “He is away in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and doing very, very well.”
Those in attendance laughed then Cox continued, “John was here with us a long time. If you ever asked him to do something he never asked why or complained, he just did the work. We certainly appreciate him.”
James “Jimmy” Durham, a teacher from Corbin High School, would be the next retiree recognized.
“Jimmy is one of these teachers we have had for years and years,” Cox said. “Jimmy dealt with some of our most disadvantaged populations for a long time. These kids absolutely loved him. He created a safe spot for these kids and always took care of them. He will be severely missed.”
Kim Hamlin, a teacher from Corbin Middle School, walked to the front to receive her computer from Corbin Middle School Principal Christi Lefevers.
“Kim goes above and beyond in kindness,” Lefevers said.
Hamlin and Lefevers worked together at the high school as teachers. Hamlin joked with her when she left for the middle school that Lefevers could be her principal one day.
“I said ‘nope, not me I’m not going there I don’t want to be the principal.’” Lefevers said. “I told my staff it’s like an episode of SpongeBob where he says ‘six years later...’ and here we are.”
Lefevers highlighted Hamlin’s growth over her career.
“I have watched her not only teach math but give students a love for math and tear down that wall they sometimes have — they can’t do math but Kim tore down that wall,” Lefevers said. “She was also a mother figure to them speaking life into them and encouraging them. We are certainly going to miss her.”
Tammy Lacefield, former Principal of Corbin Preschool, was celebrated next. Cindy Davis, Assistant Superintendent, had a few words to say about her path to retirement.
Since 1994, Lacefield has worked in multiple roles in the district — with family resource center, as administrator of the preschool and assistant principal at the intermediate school.
Dennis Smallwood, head custodian of the Corbin Primary School, was recognized next.
“Dennis has been truly what has made that school as beautiful as it is,” Travis Wilder, Principal of Corbin Primary School, said. “It still looks like it did when we got it in 2008 because of this gentleman right here and the work he has done with his crew.
“The only thing he loves more than his family and Corbin Primary School is the good Lord and that is all he worries about we love and appreciate him and he means the world to us,” Wilder continued.
Kim Sutton, a teacher at Corbin Primary School, also served some of the most underserved populations and was celebrated.
“Our folks here want to stay. She e-mailed me at the end of last year at the end of her career and she said, ‘This has been the best year of my career but I know that is God calling me to do what I have to this year.’ In typical Kim fashion she requested money, to help her go to Israel and we took some money up for her instead of giving her a computer or rocking chair,” Wilder said.
Ronnie Watkins, originally a preacher, decided to become a teacher later in his career was the next to be recognized — having served the district for 15 years.
“He cares about kids,” Supt. Cox said. “He says what he means and means what he says. That is extremely respectable in today’s day and time. He was a really good teacher and good to a lot of kids.”
After a break for refreshments and photos the board continued with their agenda for the special-called meeting.
The Corbin school board discussed options for insurance for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024, including cyber. Board member Keith Gibson made an official motion to “select Liberty as our insurance carrier with option B as presented in the last meeting.”
It was seconded by Carcille Burchette, Vice Chair, and passed by the board.
During the open comments part of the meeting, it was announced that the district had chosen their Student Well-Being Coordinator.
Nikki Cecil, CMS Assistant Principal, will start her new position with the new school year starting July 1.
“Thank you for continuing to serve in a new capacity,” Childers said. “I am sure you will continue to do great things. It is a much needed position.”
Jason Coguer, Chief Information Officer, had an update on the latest Kaktronics Scoreboard that will be installed at the newly renovated Corbin football field. A company representative will be soon coming on site to do on-site training.
“The exciting thing about this is that we will have a student production team to do this hands on with the video board at games so we are excited about that,” Coguer said. “Not only can we put football in the limelight but centerpiece other athletics as well as our academic achievements on this video board.”
The video board should be ready to work with in August, giving the student production team plenty of time before the first September game to have a production ready to showcase, according to Coguer.
“This is only one of three boards that has this kind of clarity. The other ones are at Trinity High School and at the Louisville professional soccer field,” Coguer said.
