Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, a brief period of high snowfall rates and blowing snow is expected following an arctic cold front, leaving behind one to two inches of snow accumulations for most places. Winds with the front will gust as high as 40 mph, and between 30 and 40 mph for much of the day on Friday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state please visit http://goky.ky.gov. &&