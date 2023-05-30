CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds’ Class of 2023 celebrated the end of one season of life on Saturday afternoon with a formal graduation ceremony at The Corbin Arena.
The Class of 2023 had their freshman year interrupted with the Covid-19 pandemic which extended into their sophomore year with an adjustment to an online learning environment. Yet, this did not stop the Corbin High School students from accomplishing big goals.
In CHS Principal Steve Jewell’s address to the Class of 2023, he commended the students on their accomplishments.
Over $4 million was given away in scholarships to graduates attending either a two- or four-year school.
Seven high school juniors applied for early graduation and walked across the stage with their diploma a year early.
Three individuals enlisted in the military.
Many more accomplishments including students taking part in technical programs and many going on to a four-year university were recognized among the graduating class. Time did not allow each accomplishment to be shared with the crowd.
Principal Jewell told the successful group of students that he was proud of them and shared some advice for them one last time.
“Don’t run from failure; embrace it,” Principal Jewell encouraged the graduates.
The graduation ceremony also included senior class representatives Rachelle Gilbert and Olivia Jones addressing their fellow class.
Gilbert shared a few memories of her cheerleading moments as she recalled the famous “That’s another Redhound first down” proclamation.
Gilbert’s speech focused on her faith and how God carried her through her high school years. She encouraged each person in attendance to seek a relationship with Christ.
Jones’ speech began with the opener to Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Jones inspired others to pause for a moment and forget about the pressure put on the graduating class to succeed. She asked her classmates if they were being the best version of themselves.
“Who are you going to be? What person are you going to become?” Jones asked. “Success is being better than yourself. The future is yours but who is going to write your story?”
Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent David Cox presented each graduate with a challenge coin and encouraged the students to thank someone who helped them get where they are in a letter and give back in some way.
Each student celebrated with a walk across the stage and a diploma in hand among chords and adornments unique to each student’s accomplishments.
The late student Michael Mowery was honored with a place left for him with his cap and gown and chords. His name was announced and everyone stood in a moment of silence the time he would have crossed the stage.
The end of the ceremony was marked with the toss of the graduation cap as well as confetti as loved ones made their way to the main floor of the Corbin Arena to congratulate their latest high school graduates.
