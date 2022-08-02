CORBIN — Hard work in school pays off, and this could not be more true for recent Corbin High School graduate Rex Norvell who just received a regional Emmy for video editing.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Ohio Valley Chapter held its annual Emmy Awards for high school student production on Sunday, July 24. Norvell competed against fellow students across four states including Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Indiana with a 15-minute reel which showcased some of Norvell’s best work. The Emmy he received was for Editor.
“I began editing videos over six years ago and in that time I’ve made hundreds of projects so I had a lot to choose from,” said Norvell when asked how he chose the footage for his reel. “I made sure to include videos with different tones, purposes, and editing styles to show my versatility. This included invite videos for my church, compilations, video essays, animations, and special effects.”
Norvell graduated from Corbin just this past May. He attended four trimesters for video production at the Corbin School of Innovation, where he took the classes from his advisor and teacher, Kelly Mackey. Mackey used to teach at Corbin High School but then during Norvell’s junior year, Mackey moved to the Corbin School of Innovation. She extended an invitation to Norvell to take a Media Arts Internship at the School of Innovation so Norvell went there during his 4th period.
Norvell is honored to receive an Emmy so young. “This is my first experience competing against other video editors,” added Norvell. “I’ve never seen my abilities compared to anyone else. It was truly a surprise to hear that I had won and I give all glory to God for the accomplishment.”
Mackey is proud of Norvell.
“Rex is not just talented,” she said, “but he is a hard worker and a very professional one at that! Rex is very self driven, a problem solver, and he works well with just about anyone. Rex is going to be very successful in anything he decides to do professionally! I am very proud of Rex for all of his hard work! His award was very well deserved!”
This is not the first time that Mackey has had a student win an Emmy at the NATAS. She first entered projects with students in 2018 and 2019, and they won both years. They took a break from going to the NATAS when Covid happened because it was hard to get students together to make films considering the circumstances.
“With a somewhat normal school year,” said Mackey, “I decided it was time to enter again. This is the first time I have entered an individual student into a category but I felt strongly that Rex’s body of work could show what a creative and precise video editor he is.”
For future plans, Norvell is looking forward to The National Student Production Awards later this fall.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to make money off my editing,” he added, “so this award will certainly help affirm my ability to potential clients.”
Norvell will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and later a Master of Business Administration at the University of Kentucky. “Both of these degrees open a lot of doors to potential jobs, so video editing may very well become a part of my career one day,” he said.
While in college, Norvell plans to continue editing videos for recreational purposes and to maybe pick up some clients while he’s there.
