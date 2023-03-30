CORBIN — A fire in the ventilation system at CTA brought out first responders Tuesday evening.
According to Nathan Kirby, Public Information Officer for the Corbin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from the ventilation system’s exit point on the roof of the factory, which produces fibrous-based thermal and acoustical insulation.
Kirby explained that CTA’s ventilation system is equipped with a sprinkler system but in this particular instance, the fiberglass debris overheated in a spot the sprinklers could not reach well.
With two firefighters on the roof and two inside, the department was able to reverse-flood the ventilation pipes and extinguish the fire.
Knox County EMS also responded to the scene as a precaution, though no one was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.