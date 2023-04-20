CORBIN — Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Corbin City Commission fielded a packed agenda looking at operations for the next fiscal year.
Mayor Suzie Razmus and the commission approved multiple appointees to different boards the city has to oversee different departments.
This decision came after Mayor Razmus began a new application process for those who wanted to be involved with these important boards.
“Getting these applications in has been very eye opening. I am finding out great information. A lot of these people who do want to serve on these boards, some I have not met yet but have really great resumes and great applications,” Razmus said. “I hope the city continues to use these to apply for the different boards. It’s very helpful.”
The boards that gained new members were City Utilities, Tourism Board and the Library Board.
Commissioners held the first reading of an ordinance that formalizes a change of the regular meeting of the board of commissioners from the second Monday of the month at 5 p.m. to the third Monday of the month at the same time except for the month of January and February which will be the fourth Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
The City of Corbin will have a new business doing their audits from Berea named S.K. Lee CPAs.
“It would be my recommendation to go with this business for auditing services. This is a substantial savings compared to our previous auditors,” Marlon Sams, Corbin City Manager, said.
The Board of Commissioners (BOC) gave department representatives in attendance a chance to update the community and the board on any new happenings in their area in which they served.
Sams announced the city would stop mowing abandoned properties as frequently due to not having enough people to do all the work requirements the city has.
“We have a lot of work going on in the department and we are shorthanded,” Sams said. “I make the recommendation that we will look at these yards each month and knock them down if they are two feet or higher but otherwise we do not have enough time to devote to these abandoned properties.”
Additionally he requested the board to hire a seasonal dispatcher, David Ousley, whom the board approved.
Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald had sad news to share with the community with the passing of retired Battalion Chief Glenn Allen Baker.
Baker passed away at his home on Corbin on April 17.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in Corbin. There will also be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Poplar Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Poplar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating, and burial following at Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin.
A tribute to Baker will be held at West Knox Pharmacy on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. for the community. Everyone is invited to attend.
Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen updated the board on the busy schedule tourism has planned for the community.
Upcoming events in the community included a fishing tournament in Oak Grove and Colonel Fest downtown.
“This Saturday is going to be a big day in Corbin. We are hosting the Kentucky Bass Nation fishing tournament at Grove Marina and we are going to have over 100 boats,” Monhollen said.
Colonel Fest will be a free event all about the kids.
“Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, we have our third annual Colonel Fest which which will go until 6 p.m.,” Monhollen said. “There will be arts and crafts, a petting zoo, inflatables, and 60 scheduled vendors; that is free of charge.”
