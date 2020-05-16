Former Corbin Redhound and University of Kentucky great Rodger Bird passed away Saturday at the age of 76.
Rodger Bird was one of the four "Bird Brothers" who were well known for their success on the football field and the basketball court. Jerry, Rodger, Calvin and Billy each played sports for the University of Kentucky.
The "Corbin Comet" was known for his dominance on the football field for the Redhounds. He helped lead Corbin to an undefeated season in 1960 while earning All-State honors twice during his high school career.
Bird continued his success at the college level and went on to wear the blue and white for the Wildcat football team, lettering three years (1963, 64, and 65).
His first play as a college football player was a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Virginia Tech. During his stay at Kentucky, Bird earned first-team All-American honors in 1965 by Time Magazine and NBC.
He was also a two-time All-Southeastern Conference first-team (1964 and 1965) selection by the Associated Press and United Press International. Bird played in the College All-Star Game, North-South Shrine All-Star Game, and the Senior Bowl.
He totaled 1,699 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during his career as a Wildcat, and finished with a season-best 646 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 1965. Bird totaled 3,333 all-purpose yards as a Wildcat and had a career-high game of 157 yards rushing against Virginia Tech in 1963.
He was also a standout safety on defense, intercepting five passes as a Wildcat, including a 95-yard touchdown return vs. Auburn in 1964.
Bird continued his career in the American Football League (AFL) after graduating from UK, and was a first round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders In 1966.
He was named AFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1966, and helped guide the Raiders to a 13-1 record and an AFL Championship before participating in Super Bowl II on Jan. 14, 1968 when the Raiders faced-off against defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay.
He played in 38 games for Oakland and returned 94 punts (eighth in team history) for 1,063 yards and 25 kickoffs for 533 yards. He returned eight interceptions for 110 yards and a touchdown, and was named second team All-AFL twice.
Bird was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005, and is also a member of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2011, he was named as a Southeastern Conference Football Legend.
